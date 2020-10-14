First Horizon National Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for First Horizon National in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of FHN opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,836,000 after buying an additional 1,192,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,125,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,019,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,529,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

