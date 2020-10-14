First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) versus Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Critical Comparison

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Captor Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $4.07 billion 1.60 -$57.00 million N/A N/A Captor Capital $9.39 million 0.58 -$24.72 million N/A N/A

Captor Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals -9.09% -0.74% -0.32% Captor Capital -263.07% -71.64% -58.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Quantum Minerals and Captor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 3 10 0 2.77 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $14.99, suggesting a potential upside of 58.78%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of First Quantum Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captor Capital has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Captor Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Captor Capital

There is no company description available for Captor Capital Corp.

