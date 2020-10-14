First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $100.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.65.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,879 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,158,000 after purchasing an additional 593,575 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,848,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 496,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

