First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $117.00 at Credit Suisse Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

FRC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.65.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $128.79. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after buying an additional 593,575 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after buying an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 307,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,909,000 after purchasing an additional 34,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

