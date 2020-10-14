First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.63

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.63 and last traded at $125.07, with a volume of 23874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.35.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.61.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in First Republic Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 64,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.