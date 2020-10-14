First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 4,666.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 530.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GRID stock opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $68.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

