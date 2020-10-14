First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 5,800.0% in September

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 5,800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FID opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

