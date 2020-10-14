Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $40.99.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $3,327,939.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 108,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,256.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

