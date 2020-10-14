Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

F has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

