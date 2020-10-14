Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.25. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Ford Motor stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $207,616,000 after acquiring an additional 627,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,100,000 after acquiring an additional 145,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,787,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,058,000 after purchasing an additional 702,505 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

