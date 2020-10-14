Ford Motor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 341,800 call options on the company. This is an increase of 120% compared to the average volume of 155,363 call options.

Shares of F stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

