Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT Lowered to $10.00

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 225.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FBIO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

FBIO stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $270.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $124,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 2,596,138 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

