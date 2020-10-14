Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSM. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.69 and a beta of 1.34. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 484,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

