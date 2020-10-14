Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Up 20.4%

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) shot up 20.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.92. 664,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 112,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $37.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.