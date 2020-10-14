French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Shares Gap Up to $6.88

French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.90. French Connection Group shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 274,848 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.24.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for French Connection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for French Connection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.