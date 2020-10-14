Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $124.42 on Monday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $124.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,244.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,815,746.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Freshpet by 80.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.