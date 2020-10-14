Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FROG. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. Frogads has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $90.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.03.

In other Frogads news, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $44,405,442.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $20,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,354,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,956,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403 in the last ninety days.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

