Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) Shares Gap Down to $590.00

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $590.00, but opened at $572.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) shares last traded at $564.00, with a volume of 7,301 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt raised Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 562.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 657.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.90 ($0.48) by GBX (15.49) (($0.20)). As a group, equities analysts predict that Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. will post 6393.0001262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) news, insider Fred Turner acquired 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £779.35 ($1,018.23). Also, insider Adam Councell acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 558 ($7.29) per share, with a total value of £19,809 ($25,880.59). Insiders have acquired a total of 15,518 shares of company stock worth $8,119,395 over the last ninety days.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

