FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wi-Lan Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wi-Lan in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

