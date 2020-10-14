FY2021 Earnings Forecast for COVESTRO AG/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for COVESTRO AG/S in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. COVESTRO AG/S had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

COVTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Commerzbank upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Main First Bank raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. COVESTRO AG/S has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

