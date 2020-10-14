FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.