G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

GFSZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of G4S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:GFSZY opened at $13.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.29. G4S/ADR has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

About G4S/ADR

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

