G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GFSZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of G4S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut G4S/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS GFSZY opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. G4S/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

About G4S/ADR

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

