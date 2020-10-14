Gemfields (LON:GEM) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Shares of Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.75. Gemfields shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 10,342 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gemfields in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.07.

Gemfields Company Profile (LON:GEM)

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

