Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.63. 4,064,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,759,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

