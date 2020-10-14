GeoDB (GEO) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002693 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $61,193.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,143,271 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock.

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

