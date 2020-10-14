GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oddo Securities raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,760 ($22.99) to GBX 1,840 ($24.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 2,060 ($26.91) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,815.19 ($23.72).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,439.40 ($18.81) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,480.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,577.51. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11385.0003217 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

