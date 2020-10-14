Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.07 and last traded at $58.53. Approximately 870,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 882,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Roth Capital began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

