Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE:GWR opened at C$14.76 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.00 and a twelve month high of C$19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.00. The company has a market cap of $333.38 million and a PE ratio of 369.00.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.0686067 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

