Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

TSE:GWR opened at C$14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $333.38 million and a PE ratio of 369.00. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of C$13.00 and a 52 week high of C$19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.62.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.0686067 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

