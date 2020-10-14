Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Update

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.07% of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIT opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

