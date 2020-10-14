Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Down 9%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 3,123,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,757,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOGO. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $886.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $174,891.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver bought 2,606,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $26,428,480.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

