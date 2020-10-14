Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Well stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

