Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

STEP opened at $25.18 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

