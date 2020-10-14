Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.31 EPS

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $4.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS.

NYSE GS opened at $210.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.78. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.90.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

