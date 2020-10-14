Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €24.00 ($28.24) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.32 ($35.67).

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA STM opened at €29.90 ($35.18) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.05. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.