Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.37% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMHI opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Gores Metropoulos has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Metropoulos

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

