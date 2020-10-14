Grassi Investment Management Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.8% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after buying an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after buying an additional 2,841,074 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.85. The company has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Argus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

