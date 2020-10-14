Grassi Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,923,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $926,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

HON stock opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

