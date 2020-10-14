Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Down 97.5% in September

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the September 15th total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ETCG opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.