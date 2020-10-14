Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Price Target Increased to $2.75 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 217.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

GPL opened at $0.86 on Monday. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.07.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 480.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 789,782 shares in the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

