Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 217.99% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.86 on Monday. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $305.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 26.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

