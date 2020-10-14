Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$29.00 at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.55.

Shares of GWO opened at C$27.35 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.88 and a 12-month high of C$35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.13. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$19.71 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s payout ratio is 66.36%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

