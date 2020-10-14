Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) vs. Boston Private Financial (NYSE:BPFH) Head to Head Review

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Boston Private Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Boston Private Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Boston Private Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Western Bancorp -120.07% 8.39% 1.01% Boston Private Financial 10.37% 4.73% 0.44%

Dividends

Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Boston Private Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Great Western Bancorp pays out 1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Private Financial pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Great Western Bancorp and Boston Private Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Western Bancorp 1 4 2 0 2.14 Boston Private Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.25%. Boston Private Financial has a consensus price target of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 30.94%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than Boston Private Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Private Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Boston Private Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Western Bancorp $603.65 million 1.27 $167.37 million $2.94 4.74 Boston Private Financial $409.99 million 1.24 $80.03 million $0.96 6.46

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Private Financial. Great Western Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Private Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats Boston Private Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services to agri-businesses; and residential mortgage, home equity, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and general lines of credit. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions comprising financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services; cash management, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; crop insurance; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It primarily serves hospitality/tourism, agri-business, freight and transport, and healthcare sectors. As of September 30, 2018, the company's branch network consisted of 174 branch offices located in 130 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operated 163 ATMs and 11 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include loans to individuals, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans on investment or vacation properties, unsecured and secured personal lines of credits, home equity loans, and overdraft protection; and loans to businesses consisting of commercial and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, community lending programs, and construction and land loans. In addition, it provides wealth management solutions comprising customized investment solutions, wealth planning, trust, and family office services for high net worth individuals and families; services for pension funds, endowments, trusts, foundations and select institutions, mutual funds, and high net worth individuals and their families; and financial planning, tax planning and preparation, estate and insurance planning, retirement planning, charitable planning, and intergenerational gifting and succession planning. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated offices in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and Florida. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

