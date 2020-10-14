Guild Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after acquiring an additional 107,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after acquiring an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

