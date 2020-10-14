Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,680 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.