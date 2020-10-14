HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSNGY. ValuEngine lowered shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $15.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

