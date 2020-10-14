Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Gap Up to $34.50

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.50, but opened at $36.66. Hansard Global shares last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 2,695 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 million and a P/E ratio of 10.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.7%. This is an increase from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hansard Global Company Profile (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

