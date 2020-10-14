Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.