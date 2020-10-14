HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.60.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.05.

HCA opened at $132.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after acquiring an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

